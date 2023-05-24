WHAT a rough few weeks it has been for the Ballarat Miners women who head into the second half of the NBL1 South season with a 1-10 record with the win coming in the first game of the season.
It's been a season of bad luck on a lot of fronts including a number of close losses and a couple of potential recruits going down with injury at exactly the wrong time.
But what it shows is how important it is to have all your ducks in a row in the first weeks of the season. Those few weeks without a second import will ultimately cost the team a finals position. They have shown in recent weeks, including close matches against top-four sides, they are capable on their day of beating anyone.
Fortunately when the second import in Tayanna Jones arrived, it changed the entire make-up of the side.
Jones has been a revelation. Since arriving she has averaged more than 22 points and over 10 rebounds a game.
Her contribution has freed up Abbey Wehrung to play her natural attacking game.
Since Jones' arrival, Wehrung's average has shot up - hitting more than 20 points in three of the four games. Before Jones' arrival, there were games where Wehrung seemed to have the burden of being both the defence and offence which saw teams double and sometimes triple team her, which was simply too much even for her to handle.
The depth remains a question. The likes of Milly Sharp, Gemma Amoore, Molly Mathews and Kristy Rinaldi are all getting plenty of minutes and, while all are capable of flashes and solid games, consistency is a problem.
The Miners Swedish import Emma Karamovic is looking better each week but would like some big games in the second half of the season.
The run home looks favourable despite games against power teams Launceston, Mount Gambier and Bendigo. The next three games particularly look like big chances to get some wins with Casey, Sandringham and Melbourne - the team the Miners knocked off in the first game - to come.
This will end up being a development year for the team and another 20 or so games into the young players will not hurt them in the long run.
But come the end of the season coach Rob Baker and the club's hierarchy will need to sit down and decide what direction it heads in next.
We've seen a lot of false dawns over recent seasons, so the club needs to make a decision as to whether it goes out and recruits some big names or continues to back the youngsters in. The answer probably lies somewhere in the middle.
Whatever that final decision, the club needs to make sure it gets its full squad together early with at least a month of pre-season together, because as we've seen this year, if you're chasing, it's very hard to catch up in this league.
Casey (A), Sandrigham (H), Melbourne (A), Launceston (H), Mount Gambier (H), Kilsyth (A), Ringwood (H), Eltham (H), Geelong (A), Diamond Valley (H), Bendigo (A)
