GATHERING friends and families around kitchen tables in a safe space to speak up and feel heard is how the Yes campaign is rallying extra support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Victorian Women's Trust will host a community information session at the Mercure on Tuesday evening for the Together, Yes, a movement for family, friends, workmates and neighbours to better inform, empower and challenge each other on the defining referendum issues.
Trust major projects lead Leah McPherson said this was not a town hall forum - the Trust was backing the Yes campaign - but a way to better equip people who were a positive yes and wanting to become more involved and those who were leaning towards voting yes but with questions and wanting more confidence in their views.
The community session will also be explicitly recruiting for conversation hosts to lead kitchen table talks.
Ms McPherson said the Trust's kitchen table model for engaging people in challenging conversations had proven it could work the past two decades. Hosts have gathered small groups from their existing networks in cafes, kitchens, in the pub and after yoga classes from the late 1990s to discuss the Kennett Victorian government's privitisation.
The most high-profile kitchen table movement was in the federal electorate in the state's north-east, a long-held conservative area that Ms McPherson said felt disengaged from its sitting MP. From kitchen table among people about what they wanted in their region, Independent MP Cathy Macgown emerged in 2013 and safely handed over the reigns to Helen Haines in 2019.
"Having small group conversations in a comfortable setting with people you know takes a lot of the combative out of the conversations we're hearing about the voice on radio or in newspapers, which can be quite confrontational," Ms McPherson said. "...Even if you do disagree in groups, we recognise everyone's experience is valid."
Kitchen table hosts will be equipped with information, context and history about the constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. They will be asked to lead two small group sessions, allowing time for group members to process and solidify their views before reconvening for more details on the mechanisms of the voice.
Ms McPherson said the aim was for participants to feel more confident in casual conversations with others in their own networks.
Meanwhile, federal opposition leader Peter Dutton has labelled the proposed Indigenous voice an "overcorrection" and a reckless roll of the dice when debate on enshrining an Indigenous voice in the constitution got under way on Monday.
The community information session starts 5pm. Register: humanitix.com.
