BFNL 2023: Grant, Polkinghorne trim margin to Bewley | Rd 6 player of the year voting

Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Grant, Polkinghorne trim margin to Bewley | Round six player of the year voting

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
May 24 2023 - 1:30pm
While Brett Bewley rested for most of the second half against Melton South, it allowed his rivals the chance to catch up in votes for The Courier's player of the year award in round six.

