BFNL 2023: Grant, Polkinghorne trim margin to Bewley | Rd 6 player of the year voting

While Brett Bewley rested for most of the second half against Melton South, it allowed his rivals the chance to catch up in votes for The Courier's player of the year award in round six.
Izaac Grant and Riley Polkinghorne both jumped to within three votes of the Henderson Medallist following best-on-ground performances on Saturday.
Grant kicked four goals and had 28 disposals in a match-winning performance against East Point.
ROUND SIX WRAP: Redan sends message, North routs Swans
It was his second five-vote haul for the season.
Polkinghorne claimed his third five-vote haul as North Ballarat cruised past the Swans on Saturday.
The midfielder, who has been training with Geelong's VFL side, totalled 148 ranking points with 39 touches and seven clearances.
Polkinghorne and teammate Brock Leonard, who picked up four votes, enjoyed first-class service from star ruck Cam McCallum.
Despite a 43-possession outing from Tony Lockyer, it was Jack Bambury who earned best-on-ground honours for Sebastopol against Lake Wendouree.
STATS HQ: Burra gun leads all with big day out
Bambury was classy in the Burra's big win, while Lockyer polled four votes.
Bewley's Darley teammates shone in the Devils record-breaking 201-point win against Melton South as Matthew Brett took his season vote tally to eight with a five-vote outing.
Melton's Brett McIntyre made it back-to-back five-vote performances against Bacchus Marsh.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
