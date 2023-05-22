Substation 'not ok to build near houses'

A Ballarat community is refusing to be "walked over" as an electricity provider looks for a site to host a major new piece of infrastructure.
Residents of York Street and surrounds in Ballarat East are demanding the City of Ballarat intervene as utility company Powercor eyes up a vacant lot within metres of homes as a potential location for a new substation.
A petition will be presented to this Wednesday's ordinary council meeting calling for consideration of residents' concerns including health, safety and property devaluation risks.
Lead petitioner Jenny Paterson - who has lived in the area for 43 years - plans to speak at the meeting on the potential effects of "ongoing problems including noise, Electromagnetic Field emissions and visual impact" and expects a number of other residents to make submissions.
Ms Paterson said many residents bought homes near the flood-prone site at 203 York Street under the impression "nothing would ever be built" there.
She said she and her neighbours were alarmed to see what appeared to be Powercor staff or contractors conducting soil testing and other investigations at the site earlier this year, and that consultation with residents only started after they started asking questions.
The residents' hopes for what the council can do aren't high - Powercor already owns the land and it is zoned for construction of services and utilities - but they are determined to get the message across that "it's not ok to build near houses".
"If we don't let our displeasure be known, we're just going to be walked over," Ms Paterson said.
"How can you negotiate with a big company like that?"
A Powercor spokesperson told The Courier this week "no decision has been made on the future location for a new zone substation to service the Ballarat community" but that "it is necessary for a new substation to be built".
The company is "aware of the residents' concerns regarding the potential development of the York Street site" and has "promised" to keep residents informed.
Head of Network Planning Andrew Dinning previously confirmed Powercor had "started scoping for a suitable location" to build Ballarat's third zone substation by 2025 to maintain reliability levels and support the city as its population grows.
The location is expected to be decided this year.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.