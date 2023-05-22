The Courier
Impounded after fish-tailing outside Ballarat police station

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:40pm
Police immediately impounded the car. Picture from Victoria Police
An 18-year-old driver who was caught losing control of his car outside the police station, performing 'fish-tails', had his vehicle immediately impounded.

Local News

