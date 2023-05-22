An 18-year-old driver who was caught losing control of his car outside the police station, performing 'fish-tails', had his vehicle immediately impounded.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, the teenager was driving past the Dana Street police station about 3.40am on Saturday.
The vehicle slid from "side to side on Dana Street intentionally losing traction," police wrote.
"When it rains it pours but that's no excuse to do fish tails past the police station," they said.
"The 18-year-old, who only had his P1 licence for 4 months, will have a date with the magistrate."
IN THE NEWS
"Wet weather and hoon driving are not a good combination," police added.
