In a cautionary tale about driving the day after a big night, a P-plater has blown a breath-alcohol reading of .02 the morning after a BNS Ball at the scene of a high-speed crash.
The 20-year-old woman, who The Courier has chosen not to name as she avoided a conviction, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday supported by family.
"I'll start my sentencing remarks with what could have been," Magistrate Hugh Radford told the accused.
"You could've been before the County Court with a judge and jury having killed someone, charged with culpable driving causing death, looking at something like seven to 10 years in jail.
"Leaving aside the guilt you'd suffer having killed someone.
"It's only by a split second that hasn't happened."
About 10.45am on Sunday December 11 last year, the woman was driving her Volkswagen south on Trawalla-Waterloo Road in Trawalla with a friend in the front seat.
They'd been to the Carranballac Bachelors and Spinsters Ball the night before.
"The accused admitted to having consumed approximately 10 cans of mid-strength beer and eight cans of rum and coke between 2pm on the 10th December and 1am on the 11th December," police prosecutor Mae Johnson told the court.
"The accused was approaching the cross road intersection with Racecourse Road which was controlled by a stop sign and line which was erected and applicable to her.
"The accused was driving at approximately 80 kilometres per hour."
From the east, a Toyota Rav4 entered the intersection at about 100 km/h.
The 20-year-old Volkswagen driver did not slow her car.
"The high-speed impact caused both vehicles to spin out of control," Ms Johnson said.
"The accused's vehicle came to a stop in the middle of Trawalla-Waterloo Road, facing north and approximately 50 metres south of the intersection.
"[The complainant's] vehicle ended up against a farm fence on the south side of Racecourse Road, facing east and approximately 50 metres west of the intersection."
The Volkswagen sustained extensive front end damage, with both front airbags deployed, and the Toyota was extensively damaged at the rear, with the rear differential, tail shaft and rear nearside wheel ripped from their mountings.
Neither the accused nor her passenger were injured, but the driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital for a fractured collarbone and four fractured vertebrae.
Just before noon, authorities breathalysed the accused for alcohol and she blew .024.
In a later interview, police asked the accused why she had alcohol in her breath that morning. She replied: "I don't really have anything to say," and told to police the collision occurred because she "just wasn't paying enough attention".
The woman's defence counsel told the court she had eaten breakfast, drunk water and "gone for a walk" before driving that morning in an effort to reduce the alcohol in her system, and, a blood test not long after she was breathalysed found her blood alcohol concentration was .014.
Mr Radford said he accepted the amount of alcohol in the 20-year-old's system was reducing on the morning of the crash.
"It is a low reading and it's quite possible the reading had no impact on the failure to stop and the careless [driving]," he said.
"The alcohol reading was generally coming down.
"You went to the BNS the night before and miscalculated the elimination of alcohol from your system."
Noting the woman's youth, lack of prior criminal history, character references, her "heartfelt" letter of apology to the other driver - and the fact that she helped the complainant at the scene - the magistrate chose not to convict the accused.
She was fined $1200, and her licence was cancelled for a mandatory three-month period.
