Moorabool Shire farmers are paying up to $60,000 in rates - and for some, it's about to go up again.
A massive jump in the value of 31 Moorabool properties in growth corridors has led to one of the highest farm rate increases in Victoria.
Three of Moorabool's seven councillors voted at their latest meeting against adopting the 2023/24 budget to protest against the way rates are calculated for farmers.
Councillors Tom Sullivan, Ally Munari and Paul Tatchell wanted to defer the adoption of the budget - but with support from the mayor and remaining councillors it was adopted anyway.
"This is a line in the sand," Cr Sullivan said.
"We're looking at a rate increase of 14 to 16 per cent for some landowners.
"We have to come up with a fair and equitable way of doing this.
"There is a section of our community that once again is severely affected."
At the moment a typical three-bedroom residential home in Ballan is worth $638,000, meaning you will pay $1559 in rates (based on a general rate of 0.2283).
If you add charges to the mix - including optional kerbside green waste - it adds $548 to the equation, leading to a total bill of $2107.
But an average Moorabool farmer on a 400 hectare property worth a median of $20,237 per hectare, is sitting on something worth a whopping $8,094,800.
However farmers of that modest size face a rates bill of $14,416 (based on a rate of 0.1781 for capital improved value).
"I spoke to a bloke who paid $60,000 in rates last year," Cr Sullivan said after the meeting.
"It comes down to where we're geographically located.
"Do people want agriculture close to Melbourne or do they want to lose all those agricultural areas - which will go out further and cause transport costs to increase.
"Once farmland has bricks and mortar on it, you never get it back.
"Doncaster for example, used to be the most magnificent stone-fruit growing area in the state - but it's all gone now."
Cr Paul Tatchell called for more state government funds to be spent in Moorabool.
"Let's be fair about this. Not only do we get fewer services in rural areas, but should we pay more?," he told the meeting.
"I know when I talk to these (rural) people they're not exactly multi-millionaires."
The Central ward councillor said large farms that did not make a profit were not required to pay tax - but they still had to pay crippling rates.
"The state government talks about the Fair Go rates system (capped at 3.5 per cent) but when we look at it, they don't actually take the revenue into account.
"That's not a 'Fair Go' at all."
Moorabool received five submissions on the budget - including one from the Victorian Farmers Federation asking that the farm rate be set lower and the general rate (for residential areas) higher.
"Disappointingly council has yet again decided to foist a greater rate burden onto the shire's agricultural sector with a proposed 16 per cent increase to the average farm rate assessment," the VFF said in its submission.
"The increase represents a significant rates shock and will hurt business growth and productivity which are ultimately needed to help create local jobs and protect farms into the future.
"It also represents one of the highest farm rate increases across all Victorian rural and regional councils for the year ahead."
In reply, council staff said the large jump was driven by a small number of parcels in growth corridors.
"Those farm properties are experiencing more demand from developers and other buyers in preparation for future developments and are planned to be rezoned in the coming years," the report said.
"In total 31 farm properties are situated in growth areas and have been impacted by significant valuation increases."
The report said Moorabool's remaining 1198 farms would see a rate increase of less than five per cent - and of those, about half would actually see a drop in rates.
East Ward councillor David Edwards said he believed the budget was a good document - and the 3.5 per cent rate cap was lower than the official rate of inflation (at 6.3 per cent).
"Because it's less than inflation the council could suffer as a result in the future," he said.
"We have spent a lot of time on this issue in the last 10 years - and I think the best idea was to increase the GST by one per cent.
"We can't change the rules of the Government. They won't even listen to us."
