NOT all veterans are "broken" but all deserve help when they need it, Victorian Returned and Services league president Rob Webster says.
The state RSL leader is scheduled to speak before the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide later this year and, with an advisory group meeting monthly, he aimed to "try and be as informed as possible".
At the same time, Dr Webster said he viewed his role as getting out and talking to veterans across the state in a bid to better understand their challenges and concerns.
Dr Webster said an estimated 10 per cent of returned and services personnel of the near 6000 men and women who leave military service year year had the toughest transitions back to civilian life, predominantly those whose end to service was unexpected and unplanned.
But support for each other could come in many different ways.
"The RSL was founded in September [1916] when the first two boats of wounded from Gallipoli returned. One of the things they said in their objectives was to help each other fight the battles of life," Dr Webster said. "That's what we're doing and we're doing it across the state.
"For many of us, this is the way we give back something for what we have got, looking after each other."
Dr Webster was in Ballarat this week to meet with Ballarat RSL sub-branch president Alan Douglass and secretary Maurie Keating and Forty Winks Ballarat staff, who raised $2,600 as a portion of sales on Anzac Day.
The donation will add to the RSL's Anzac appeal to offer a range of supports for veterans and their families across the state in times of need, from accommodation for the homeless to food vouchers and funds for utility bills.
Dr Webster said there were always veterans in need and the RSL was open to helping all returned and service personnel - not only their members. This included reservists.
He said as long as a person had served one day they were eligible.
Dr Webster said service, whatever the experience, was what all veterans had in common and there was still a great sense of duty in always looking after your mates.
While applications for private, in-person submissions to the commission had closed, new federal laws ensured any written and verbal sensitive, private or confidential information disclosed to the commission could be protected for 99 years.
Previously, confidential written submissions were only protected until the end of the Royal Commission before being available under freedom of information or subpoena.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Support for veterans and their families is also available via:
Soldier On, 1300 620 380
Open Arms, 1800 011 046 or openarms.gov.au.
