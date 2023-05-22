The Courier
Victorian RSL president Rob Webster said all veterans deserve extra support, amid Royal Commission

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 23 2023 - 4:30am
Ballarat RSL president Alan Douglass, RSL state president Rob Webster, Ballarat secretary Maurie Keating and Forty Winks Ballarat senior salesperson Lyndon Hammond unite in support. Picture by Adam Trafford
NOT all veterans are "broken" but all deserve help when they need it, Victorian Returned and Services league president Rob Webster says.

