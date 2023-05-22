The Courier
Miss Burlesque 2018, Velma Vouloir brings bclasses to Ballarat

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 22 2023 - 9:00pm
Velma Vouloir is brining Burlesque classes to Ballarat and is competing in Mx Burlesque Victoria in July. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Velma Vouloir is brining Burlesque classes to Ballarat and is competing in Mx Burlesque Victoria in July. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Amongst her busy schedule preparing for the Mx Burlesque competition, Velma Vouloir is looking to bring her confidence boosting classes to Ballarat.

