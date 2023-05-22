Amongst her busy schedule preparing for the Mx Burlesque competition, Velma Vouloir is looking to bring her confidence boosting classes to Ballarat.
Originally from Melbourne, Ms Vouloir moved to Ballarat three years ago.
She said she wanted to give people the opportunity to give burlesque a go.
"There's a beautiful scene in Ballarat that is very much aligned with pinup culture and, rockabilly vintage culture, we have the Heritage Festival," Ms Vouloir said.
"But there's no burlesque classes, so no opportunity for people to explore that for themselves."
Ms Vouloir said burlesque is an umbrella term for a style of dance, defined by your performance or dance style having an element of striptease.
"It is really about presence and confidence," she said.
"It's about sort of holding the audience's attention and being playful and mesmerising."
Ms Vouloir said she hopes her students can leave any inhibitions at the door and have fun in her class.
"The number one thing that I really love about teaching burlesque is it is an opportunity for people to be playful, expressive and have a giggle," she said.
"Burlesque is really great in that it shows people's uniqueness and individuality, that is what is special about it and that's what we try to celebrate."
Ms Vouloir is also currently preparing for the Mx Burlesque Victoria competition, a title she previously won in 2018.
She said she is currently "living and breathing" burlesque as she prepares to take the stage next to eight other performers.
Ms Vouloir's class will be on Sunday May 28th at 1pm, bookings are required.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
