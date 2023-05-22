A man who blocked a speed camera when he stopped for a beer in his golf cart on his way home from a day on the course has pleaded ignorance to authorities because, he said, he'd never held a licence.
The 55-year-old Invermay Park man, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided a conviction, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court charged with obstructing a speed camera, driving without an authorised licence and driving an unregistered motor vehicle for the afternoon of November 13 last year.
The speed camera had been set up by authorities in a vehicle on Heinz Lane, Invermay, approximately 400 metres east of the intersection of Heinz Lane and Old Creswick Road.
About 1.10pm, the accused was driving his privately-owned golf cart on Heinz Lane when he parked in a driveway about 10 metres away from the camera vehicle.
He took a picture of the car on his phone before driving the cart further down the road, about 25 metres, only to reverse parallel back towards the camera vehicle, coming to a stop about seven metres away.
According to court documents seen by The Courier, the man remained stationary behind the vehicle for "an extended period of time".
"In which the position of the golf cart obstructs the road safety camera vehicle from detecting the speed of oncoming traffic," the documents read.
"[About] 1.25pm the accused exits his golf cart and waves his left hand at the road safety camera vehicle. He adjusts the golf cart and re-enters his golf cart conducting a U-turn to pass closely on the passenger side of the road safety camera vehicle."
He drove his golf cart away back towards the Midlands Golf Club Clubhouse, returning moments later.
"Approximately 1.30pm, [the accused] parked the golf cart closer to the road safety camera vehicle, obstructing the camera's operation," the documents read.
"The accused then exited the golf cart and made several hand gestures towards the road safety camera vehicle, he has then started to fiddle around in his golf club bag.
"His behaviour has led the road safety camera vehicle operator to activate the panic alarm attached to the road safety camera vehicle ... in fear the accused would become more aggressive."
Police identified the man through the golf club.
When interviewed, he told police he was "feeling tired after golf and had parked the golf cart to have a beer and rest before continuing home" and he wouldn't know what a "camera car" looked like, because he'd never had a licence.
The 55-year-old was ordered to make a 12-month promise of good behaviour to the court, and pay $500 to the court fund, which disperses funding to charitable organisations throughout the community.
