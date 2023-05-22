ONE of Ballarat's key Commonwealth Games venues is likely to be out of action for at least the next two weeks after leaks were detected in the Selkirk Stadium roof, one directly over the main court.
Emergency repair works will take place, beginning next Monday which is likely to see the Miners men's and women's next home games against Sandringham on June 3 shifted to the Minerdome.
Talks between Basketball Ballarat and the City of Ballarat occurred on Monday with a solution brokered to install a drip tray under the leak in the short term, with a more permanent fix in the works.
It's non-negotiable we would shut a court down if it is deemed as possibly unsafe.- Basketball Ballarat chief executive Neville Ivey
Basketball Ballarat chief executive Neville Ivey told The Courier late on Monday that he had been aware that buildings with such large open roofs were prone to leaks and what was occurring at the stadium was "not uncommon".
"They are putting a drip tray, in partnership with Nicholson's, who did stage one, in the identified problem area on the show court," Mr Ivey said. "That work commences next Monday, while they commence it then, it may not be ready for the following game on June 3.
He said talks had resulted in proactive steps being implemented to use the trays on all the identified leaks.
"There is some likelihood we'll be playing Sandringham at the Minerdome the following week."
Selkirk Stadium is slated as the venue for the boxing at the Commonwealth Games in 2026. It cost $24 million to construct with funding shared between the federal and state governments and the City of Ballarat. It opened in 2019.
It is understood the leak over the show court is not the only one at the stadium with Mr Ivey confirming that contingency plans were in place for the King's Birthday Weekend Junior Tournament should they be needed.
"We have the Minerdome as well as Selkirk which we do use at 100 per cent," he said. "But we also have Phoenix College, the Arch at the Ballarat High School, Damascus as well and other single court venues that we have on stand-by if we are required to move games.
"It's non-negotiable we would shut a court down if it is deemed as possibly unsafe.
"The show court is used every night, but usually one court down we can shift them around. On Saturday we did have to cancel a number of domestic games."
Mr Ivey said a permanent solution was already in the works.
"The interventions that are required to fix it have already been explored, designed and ordered, the Z Flashing they are talking about have been ordered, these measures we are putting in are necessary as it will take some time for those to arrive and installed," he said.
"Council is working with the contractor. In the conversations we've had today, Nicholson's have been really good with the involvement and their enthusiasm to fix this, they've been great.
"I'll admit I've been frustrated at times, but the problem is a roof of that size and span, it's not uncommon, the leaks have gotten worse where it has now had impacts. We've patched some leaks, but it's got to the point where more serious interventions are required because it has become progressively worse."
Mr Ivey said there had been a possibility that last Saturday night's games against Waverley would have been moved had the weather not cleared. The match went ahead as scheduled.
