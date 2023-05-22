The Courier
Selkirk Stadium expected to be out of action for at least two weeks after leaks appear in roof

Updated May 22 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 5:30pm
Selkirk Stadium's roof has sprung a leak with emergency works to fix it to begin next week. Picture by Kate Healy
ONE of Ballarat's key Commonwealth Games venues is likely to be out of action for at least the next two weeks after leaks were detected in the Selkirk Stadium roof, one directly over the main court.

