Sports Affairs

CHFL 2023: Skipton duo combine for goal of the year contenders

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 23 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 5:00pm
Josh Draffin launched a 60-metre bomb on the siren for Skipton.
Skipton's Rhys Monument and Josh Draffin both walked away from their round five win against Dunnstown with their own contenders for goal of the year.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

