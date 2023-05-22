Ballarat leaders are hopeful key election promises will secure funding for the next financial year ahead of the state treasure handing down his "lean" budget on Tuesday afternoon.
The main message in the lead up to budget day indicated spending measures will be tight, with treasure Tim Pallas expected to outline a plan to deal with the state's debt.
Earlier this month during an interview with The Courier, City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was important to secure budget funding for election promises as inflation pressures are increasing infrastructure project costs.
"We are living in a world where inflation continues to rise and a delay in the delivery of those projects, inevitably will incur greater cost to ratepayers," he said.
Promises from the November election include $8.59 million for Woodmans Hill Secondary College, $8.4 million for the Marty Busch Reserve, $1 million for the Brown Hill Recreation Reserve and $900,00 for an Indian Community Centre in Ross Creek.
The Ballarat Foundation and Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre were also promised money, as well as a women's health clinic and new community battery.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said there would have usually been "strategically leaked announcements" in the week leading up to the state budget.
"We've heard very little of that this year, which suggests that it's going to be a pretty tough budget," he said.
Beyond election promises, Mr Poulton would like to see funding for the next stage of Sovereign Hill's master plan and money for Federation University to help aid the transition of some services and teaching from Mount Helen into the CBD.
Additional community mental health facilities and an events platform near Mars Stadium are also key projects on his advocacy list.
Mr Poulton said a clear direction for Commonwealth Games infrastructure would help ease uncertainty about the games in the community.
"We're not really sure what's going to occur," he said.
'"What our city needs right now is certainty ... so we can build the excitement."
Community leaders are worried some state funded programs will not be renewed in Tuesday's budget.
The Committee for Ballarat's future shapers programs which received support from the Regional Community Leadership funds could become part of the reported cuts.
Mr Poulton said he had no indication from the government that he should feel optimistic about the funding.
Two weeks ago, Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy said he was concerned about the government's plans to cut preventative health programs, likely up to 15 per cent.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said the government was acting to reduce funding "double-ups" with public health units.
Mr Duffy said this was "misguided" as community health had been a strategy that had worked for half a century, and public health units - while important in a monitoring role - were relatively new and far from embedded in communities.
He was particularly concerned with what this could mean for smaller regional towns.
Victoria's independent Parliamentary Budget Office said funding for 372 initiatives will lapse at the end of this financial year.
Some of these projects are COVID-19 specific, like the COVID-related tutor learning program or the small and medium business pandemic package.
Other programs looking to secure future funding include the regional jobs and infrastructure fund and gambling harm prevention program.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
