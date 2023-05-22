Two drivers have escaped physical injury after a smash on the notorious section of the Western Freeway at Pykes Creek.
The collision happened in the Melbourne-bound lanes at Myrniong and was first reported at 5.15am Tuesday.
Moorabool police said a black Holden sedan suffered mechanical failure, stopping on the freeway.
A white van later collided with it.
CFA crews from Ballan and Myrniong were called to the scene.
Paramedics assessed both drivers.
Police said the freeway was closed for a short time while the vehicles were tipped upright and towed.
In 2020 the area was promised $5 million to "fast track" an upgrade of the Ballarat-bound lanes.
At the start of last year it was revealed the cost had jumped to $13.5 million - and on May 1 Infrastructure Minister Catherine King announced a 90-day review of all projects on the table.
The Pykes Creek area is now in the Federal seat of Hawke, held by Labor's Sam Rae.
Moorabool Highway Patrol officers have also pulled over a 19-year-old driver clocked at 183kmh in a 100 zone.
The incident happened along Ballan Road at Balliang East at 3.50pm Sunday.
Police said the Werribee man's ute was impounded and he will be charged on summons to face Bacchus Marsh Magistrates Court.
The incident on the last day of National Road Safety Week. Each day had a different theme and Sunday's was taking care on regional roads.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
