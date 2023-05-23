The Courier
City of Ballarat to spend 100k on permanent fix to Selkirk Stadium's leaky roof

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 23 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 6:30pm
Works will be undertaken in coming days to fix leaks which have appeared in the Selkirk Stadium roof.
Works will be undertaken in coming days to fix leaks which have appeared in the Selkirk Stadium roof.

A permanent fix to the leaking roof at Selkirk Stadium is expected to cost the City of Ballarat "about $100,000", but council is confident the King's Birthday basketball tournament will go ahead without disruption.

