A permanent fix to the leaking roof at Selkirk Stadium is expected to cost the City of Ballarat "about $100,000", but council is confident the King's Birthday basketball tournament will go ahead without disruption.
The stadium, one of Ballarat's key Commonwealth Games venues, is likely to be out of action for at least a couple of weeks after several leaks were detected, one directly over the main court, as temporary work is carried out to fix some issues.
The City of Ballarat will install temporary drip trays over the coming weeks to make sure the courts are ready for the tournament starting on June 10.
"We have identified the cause of the problem and the process to rectify the issue has begun," council's director of community development, Matthew Wilson said.
"Internal drip trays under the roof line will be installed next week. Materials have already been ordered for a permanent solution, which can only begin once materials arrive.
"We are confident the measures taken next week will ensure the King's Birthday basketball tournament will proceed as planned.
"The total repair bill has been quoted to cost about $100,000, which the City of Ballarat will fund."
IN THE NEWS
Selkirk Stadium is slated as the venue for the boxing at the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
It cost $24 million to construct with funding shared between the federal and state governments and the City of Ballarat. It opened in 2019.
Basketball Ballarat chief executive Neville Ivey said there were venues on stand-by for the June long weekend tournament, one of the biggest events on the Ballarat sporting calendar.
"We have the Minerdome as well as Selkirk which we do use at 100 per cent," he said.
"But we also have Phoenix College, the Arch at the Ballarat High School, Damascus as well and other single court venues that we have on stand-by if we are required to move games.
"It's non-negotiable we would shut a court down if it is deemed as possibly unsafe."
