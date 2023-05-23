A woman has been taken to hospital after an SUV has collided with another vehicle at the busy Gillies Street intersection on Sturt Street.
Emergency crews were called just after 9.30am on Tuesday, with a silver SUV on the Sturt Street median strip near Ballarat High School. The front of the car had extensive damage.
It's not yet clear how the crash occurred.
Police said the accident was initially called in a car and truck collision, but the involvement of a truck could not be confirmed at this stage.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a woman believed to be in her 30s was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat base Hospital) in a stable condition with minor injuries.
Fire crews remained on scene to clean up debris and oil, briefly blocking a lane in each direction, causing traffic to back up and diversions to be put in place through Alfredton for at least half an hour afterwards.
More to come.
