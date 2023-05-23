The Courier
Alfredton accident slows traffic along Gillies and Sturt streets

By The Courier
Updated May 23 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:00am
Emergency crews cleaning up the scene on Sturt Street. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson
A woman has been taken to hospital after an SUV has collided with another vehicle at the busy Gillies Street intersection on Sturt Street.

