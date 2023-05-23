The curtain is ready to go up for Loreto College's production of My Fair Lady.
About 50 students have been rehearsing since the start of the year while a backstage crew of around 20 students has been working to help get the show on stage.
While My Fair Lady is a traditional musical, director Lindy Crowe-Procaccino said this production had a "few twists" to maximise stage time for the cast.
"My Fair Lady is a traditional musical, it's an oldie, but when we try and pick something we want a show that has maximum involvement for as many students as possible," she said.
"We were looking for something a bit more traditional after the last couple of years, and to make sure everyone performing could get on stage as much as possible so we are taking our own twist on the classic."
The cast comprises students from years seven to 12, most of whom auditioned late last year. Rehearsals have been running twice a week, with more hours added to the rehearsal schedule as opening night nears.
"When working with an all-girl cast we're mindful we can give everyone the opportunity and it's probably more about giving it a fresh interpretation."
Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish.
After a final dress rehearsal, and a performance to their year seven schoolmates yesterday, the cast and crew are primed for their four-show season which begins on Wednesday night.
Ms Crowe-Procaccino said while die-hard musical theatre students loved My Fair Lady and were familiar with the music, some newcomers to the stage had not encountered the show before but had "grown to love and appreciate the humour in the story" as well as the complexity of the music and opportunities to dance.
"Every future star first shines on the stage of a school production, and this production is no exception. Some of the extraordinary talent on the stage will be stars of the future in the music and performance industry."
Tickets are available from loreto.vic.edu.au
