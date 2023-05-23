The Courier
GALLERY | Stage set for Loreto College's production of My Fair Lady

By Michelle Smith
Updated May 23 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:00pm
The Loreto College cast of My Fair Lady perform for the school's year seven students yesterday. Picture by Adam Trafford
The Loreto College cast of My Fair Lady perform for the school's year seven students yesterday. Picture by Adam Trafford

The curtain is ready to go up for Loreto College's production of My Fair Lady.

