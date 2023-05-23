FOURTEEN-year-old Rohan McMaster and Shayla Cobbledick have jam-packed schedules juggling school, friends and volunteering.
Both City of Ballarat youth volunteers said finding time to help others was important.
City of Ballarat has opened nominations for this year's youth awards to celebrate young people's achievements and to recognise influential adults who are empowering youth to thrive.
For Rohan, who won last year's leadership in sport and recreation award, being recognised has inspired him to try and do more.
Rohan stepped up as a City of Ballarat youth volunteer, helping in a wide range of events, as well as volunteering for Ballarat Tramway Museum and keeping up his football umpiring.
He won his award after being the only Victorian goal umpire in the School Sport Australia championships in New South Wales.
Born with a hip condition that initially prevented Rohan from taking up most sports, he asked his mum for his first set of goal umpire flags at three years old. Rohan is in his third season with Ballarat Football Umpires Association and is part of the Greater Western Victoria Rebels umpires academy, with a goal of making it in the AFL.
"The award was pretty surreal - I didn't expect it," Rohan said. "Anyone who is thinking of nominating someone, do it."
Shayla has been a City of Ballarat youth volunteer for three years and she most enjoyed working on the youth awards as a chance to recognise all young people.
"It's cool to see what everyone has done," Shayla said. "The awards are important so they [young people] keep going and know what they're doing matters."
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said young people were doing amazing things across the community.
Cr Hudson was passionate about working alongside and promoting young people because one day they will be the leaders of Ballarat.
"We've seen in the past important young people championing sport, some show compassion and empathy as caregivers...some are leaders at school," Cr Hudson said.
"This is a chance to focus on the amazing work young people are doing."
He added it was important to highlight how young people were "rolling up their sleeves" as volunteers in the region with national volunteering numbers, across all ages, falling up to 40 per cent in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Cr Hudson said positive encouragement was vital to boost confidence in young people, many of whom have struggled in the pandemic.
For more details and to nominate someone you know, visit City of Ballarat's youth awards page at ballarat.vic.gov.au. Nominations are open until June 18.
