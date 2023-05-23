Updated:
The state budget could be considered a win for community groups waiting on election promise funding but it also reveals a tight timeline for ongoing infrastructure work in Ballarat.
Amid rate rise increases, the state was focused on paring down debt and the budget revealed some Ballarat projects have not been immune to increases in construction prices.
The Lydiard Street level crossing upgrade has been delayed by a year because of heritage and signalling element complexities, it is now expected to be delivered by 2023/24.
Keeping Ballarat Moving project has been delayed by a year.
The project was first announced during the 2018 election campaign but the Ballarat-Carngham Road and Dyson Drive intersection will be delivered in 2023/24 quarter two because of land acquisition delays.
The federal government's 90-day infrastructure review has left some projects in limbo, including final prices for the Beaufort bypass planning and reconstruction as well as the duplication of the Western Highway from Ballarat to Stawell.
The Forest Street Primary School upgrades will cost an additional $279,000 because of "market escalation in the construction sector", budget papers said.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW
Ballarat High School will be adding $200,000 to their project announced last year because of a "revised project scope".
Upgrades to the Ballarat railway station which will make platforms more accessible were announced in October and have been placed in this year's budget.
It is anticipated the project will be completed by quarter two in 2025/26 with majority of the $49.1 million to be spent beyond June 2024.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said this timeline left "no room for error".
"Everything will need to go right if we're going to have the station ready," he said.
"We know the challenges with supply chains, building costs and labour."
The Commonwealth Games were not mentioned in the budget papers this year.
Mr Poulton said he was "really disappointed" there was no new money for the Games amid increasing cost and shorter timelines.
READ MORE: Review to fix 'Clogged' project pipeline
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said many people might have been looking at the budget papers to see what allocations were listed, but was not concerned by the absence.
"Ultimately the state government is the project manager of the Commonwealth Games," he said.
"I think they're tracking along really well against their plans and at the moment, I still have faith that they will deliver a great Commonwealth Games experience."
Cr Hudson said he would continue to advocate for important projects like a bus network review but was pleased to see funding for election promises committed to Ballarat, including Marty Busch and Brown Hill Recreation Reserves.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said a lot of hard decisions had been made but was proud to be able to deliver projects like the Marty Busch Reserve.
"Investing in sports and recreation isn't just about our kids getting off their screens, and having better lifestyle choices," she said.
"It's also about the parents and the grandparents coming out ... and hopefully getting involved and making meaningful connections."
Other projects funded within Ms Addison's electorate include a new PET scanner for the Base Hospital, money for the Continuous Voices memorial and grants for community groups like the Ballarat Foundation and Ballarat Neighbourhood House.
The Continuous Voices memorial still needs an additional $500,000 in order for the project to go ahead. Cr Hudson said this announcement means they are getting closer to the next phase.
Eureka MP Michaela Settle said it was great news to secure $8.59 million for Woodmans Hill Secondary School in Ballarat East.
The money will be used to fund a Year 7 centre to aid the transition between primary and secondary school.
"I remember seeing my own children do that transition from primary school to high school," Ms Settle said.
Ripon MP Martha Haylett secured funding for a number of community groups including the Beaufort Community Hub, Creswick Neighborhood Centre and the Ballarat Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre.
"Connection was so important during the pandemic," she said.
"We want to acknowledge the people that did so much over recent years."
Among the electorate specific promises, Federation TAFE will receive funding to expand their renewable energy training centre.
Mr Poulton said this program along with other funding for renewables and funding from the federal government presents opportunities for Ballarat to be involved in the future of energy.
"The transition to renewables has to speed up," he said.
"It's really pleasing to see national leadership on this issue and that been picked up by the states with funding commitments."
Community Health funding, which leaders flagged might face cuts of up to 15 per cent, is still up in the air.
Greens MP for Western Victoria Sarah Mansfield said they would be pushing the government for more answers as it appears most of the health spending was for hospital infrastructure.
Ms Mansfield said it was disappointing to see little relief for renters or housing solutions.
Liberal MP Joe McCracken said he was worried about the Games' athletes' village
"I'm really concerned that it's going to be a last minute job," he said.
He said he was concerned about the governments plan to exchange commercial stamp duty for a yearly tax.
"I don't know why you would want to do business in Victoria now."
There are minimal surprises for Ballarat in the state budget but construction and planning hurdles have increased costs or delayed some projects for the city.
Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas handed down his "most difficult" budget for the 2023/24 financial year on Tuesday.
He told the media the budget was made up of two parts, delivering election promises while attempting to tamp down debt.
Some Ballarat projects which were funded in last year's budget have been delayed.
This includes the Lydiard Street level crossing upgrade, which will now be completed in quarter four 2023/24 in order to "factor in complexities of heritage and signaling elements".
Delays "relocating services and land acquisition" at the Ballarat-Carngham Road and Dyson Drive intersection have delayed the project competition date from quarter two in 2022/23 to 2023/24 - this project was announced as part of the 2018 election campaign.
In the last budget, $48 million was set aside for the Beaufort bypass planning and reconstruction.
The final project costs and completion date may now be subject to the federal government's infrastructure review because funding includes $24 million from the Commonwealth.
An additional $279,000 has been added to works at Forest Street Primary School because of "market escalation in the construction sector".
Ballarat High School will be adding $200,000 to their project announced last year because of a "revised project scope".
Upgrades to the Ballarat Station were put in the budget, with $49.1 million set aside for accessibility upgrades, originally announced before the state election alongside Eureka Stadium upgrades.
There was no further breakdown of Commonwealth Games spending, which was not included in this year's papers because expenditure has not changed since the 2022/23 budget was handed down.
The Stawell Gift secured funding for the next four years of operation from 2024 to 2027.
Each year the Gift will get $400,000 to "support the three day carnival, maintain prizemoney levels" and improvement engagement opportunities.
Call takers at the Mount Helen triple-zero call taking center will be getting computer system upgrades.
The state will be building a new system after tenders to find appropriate existing software was unsuccessful.
The exact funding costs for this program are to be confirmed because "commercial arrangements are still to be finalised".
The Base Hospital upgrades have increased by $54 million which will fund the helipad and a 400-space car park, announced in March.
Programs supporting people who are homeless or at risk of homeless have continued, and McAuley House in Ballarat is included in this statewide funding.
Therapeutic court programs are set to continue with $18.3 million across the state - the Ballarat drug court will be included in this.
There will also be more frequent services on the Ballarat train line as part of a $6.4 million statewide project to improve regional rail, with additional funding in the forward estimates for more V/Line trains.
Mr Pallas said all election promises from the November election have been funded as part of the 2023/24 budget.
Specific line items in the budget include $8.5 million for Woodmans Hill Secondary School in order to build a dedicated year 7 space and upgrade spaces in their VEC center.
The Base Hospital will receive a new PET scanner, which is one of eight in the state costing a total of $44 million.
A women's health package was a key part of the health promises in the November election.
Minister for Women, Natalie Hutchins announced the $153 million package at the Base Hospital during the election.
She said Ballarat will be one of the locations for a new women's health clinic to be run by Grampians Health, details about a specific location are yet to be decided.
During the election Ballarat was flagged a location for one of 100 community batteries.
Twenty-eight locations have been chosen by the state government, and budget papers say the other locations will be "open to community organisations, local councils and other electricity market participants".
IN THE NEWS:
In terms of other election promises, Federation TAFE will receive their promised $6 million to expand the renewable energies training centre.
The Marty Busch Reserve in Sebastopol will receive $8.4 million which will fund the whole of the master plan including upgrading the second oval, walking paths, lighting and improvements to the buildings.
The Brown Hill Recreation Reserve will receive their $1 million for a new master plan, and the Ballarat Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre received $900,000 to build a community centre and prayer room in Ross Creek.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.