The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Victorian budget 2023: Ballarat projects funded in state budget announcement

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated May 23 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and mayor Des Hudson with sporting and community groups at Marty Busch.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and mayor Des Hudson with sporting and community groups at Marty Busch.

Updated:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.