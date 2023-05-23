There are minimal surprises for Ballarat in the state budget but construction and planning hurdles have increased costs or delayed some projects for the city.
Victorian treasure Tim Pallas handed down his "most difficult" budget for the 2023/24 financial year on Tuesday.
He told the media the budget was made up of two parts, delivering election promises while attempting to tamp down debt.
Some Ballarat projects which were funded in last year's budget have been delayed.
This includes the Lydiard Street level crossing upgrade, which will now be completed in quarter four 2023/24 in order to "factor in complexities of heritage and signaling elements".
Delays "relocating services and land acquisition" at the Ballarat-Carngham Road and Dyson Drive intersection have delayed the project competition date from quarter two in 2022/23 to 2023/24 - this project was announced as part of the 2018 election campaign.
In the last budget, $48 million was set aside for the Beaufort bypass planning and reconstruction.
The final project costs and completion date may now be subject to the federal government's infrastructure review because funding includes $24 million from the Commonwealth.
An additional $279,000 has been added to works at Forest Street Primary School because of "market escalation in the construction sector".
Ballarat High School will be adding $200,000 to their project announced last year because of a "revised project scope".
Upgrades to the Ballarat Station were put in the budget, with $49.1 million set aside for accessibility upgrades, originally announced before the state election alongside Eureka Stadium upgrades.
There was no further breakdown of Commonwealth Games spending, which was not included in this year's papers because expenditure has not changed since the 2022/23 budget was handed down.
The Stawell Gift secured funding for the next four years of operation from 2024 to 2027.
Each year the Gift will get $400,000 to "support the three day carnival, maintain prizemoney levels" and improvement engagement opportunities.
Call takers at the Mount Helen triple-zero call taking center will be getting computer system upgrades.
The state will be building a new system after tenders to find appropriate existing software was unsuccessful.
The exact funding costs for this program are to be confirmed because "commercial arrangements are still to be finalised".
The Base Hospital upgrades have increased by $54 million which will fund the helipad and a 400-space car park, announced in March.
Programs supporting people who are homeless or at risk of homeless have continued, and McAuley House in Ballarat is included in this statewide funding.
Therapeutic court programs are set to continue with $18.3 million across the state - the Ballarat drug court will be included in this.
There will also be more frequent services on the Ballarat train line as part of a $6.4 million statewide project to improve regional rail, with additional funding in the forward estimates for more V/Line trains.
Mr Pallas said all election promises from the November election have been funded as part of the 2023/24 budget.
Specific line items in the budget include $8.5 million for Woodmans Hill Secondary School in order to build a dedicated year 7 space and upgrade spaces in their VEC center.
The Base Hospital will receive a new PET scanner, which is one of eight in the state costing a total of $44 million.
A women's health package was a key part of the health promises in the November election.
Minister for Women, Natalie Hutchins announced the $153 million package at the Base Hospital during the election.
She said Ballarat will be one of the locations for a new women's health clinic to be run by Grampians Health, details about a specific location are yet to be decided.
During the election Ballarat was flagged a location for one of 100 community batteries.
Twenty-eight locations have been chosen by the state government, and budget papers say the other locations will be "open to community organisations, local councils and other electricity market participants".
IN THE NEWS:
In terms of other election promises, Federation TAFE will receive their promised $6 million to expand the renewable energies training centre.
The Marty Busch Reserve in Sebastopol will receive $8.4 million which will fund the whole of the master plan including upgrading the second oval, walking paths, lighting and improvements to the buildings.
The Brown Hill Recreation Reserve will receive their $1 million for a new master plan, and the Ballarat Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre received $900,000 to build a community centre and prayer room in Ross Creek.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.