Speculation on further residential housing on Ballarat's outskirts

By Jade Egan
Updated May 24 2023 - 9:56am, first published 4:30am
A 20 hectare listing on Ballarat's outskirts has sparked interest in real estate speculators looking to bank on farmland neighbouring the growth zone in Ballarat's North.

