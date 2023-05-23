A 20 hectare listing on Ballarat's outskirts has sparked interest in real estate speculators looking to bank on farmland neighbouring the growth zone in Ballarat's North.
But the question remains - will there be enough infrastructure to support the population growth forecast ahead?
Colliers International real estate agent Lauchlan Waddell told The Courier despite the significant increase in potential residential housing nearby, the Invermay acreage on Rosehill Road is currently zoned as farmland.
However, if the land is rezoned up to 250 homes could be built.
Developers chasing a subdivision in a potential 'urban growth zone' may be faced with the challenges Miners Rest and Mount Rowan residents are currently experiencing.
Ongoing concerns about the difficulties for constructing appropriate infrastructure to support the residential housing fringe are affecting Miners Rest, and the $20 million redevelopment project at the new Mount Rowan showgrounds will be soaking up resources as construction begins.
Traffic congestion leaking onto connecting highways in Miners Rest and Rosehill Road is also a worry.
"In terms of infrastructure in other corridors where there has been rapid growth, I think there's lessons to be learned from out west and how some of that growth has put some strain on infrastructure," Mr Waddell said.
Mr Waddell said while zoning changes haven't yet been made, the existing plans will cater for the activity which will be taking place in the area.
On April 26, City of Ballarat's Quarterly Report recorded 1000 houses per year will be required to be built in order to meet demand of rapid growth, and greenfield land will play a part in this despite a push for more infill development.
The Victorian Planning Authority (VPA) presented the IGAF (Infrastructure Growth Alignment Framework), taking a deeper look into providing a strategy for future staging and sequencing of residential growth opportunities,
Waddell said the possibility of rezoning the Rosehill Road land remains a question for state and council within the planning department.
"I think there's enough planned to provide the infrastructure ... obviously it's not there yet but it's coming," Mr Waddell said.
Expression of interest closes Thursday June 22.
