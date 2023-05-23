The Courier
Transfer station proposal for Learmonth Road

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 24 2023 - 9:43am, first published 4:30am
Access to the site from Learmonth Road. Picture by Adam Trafford
A new skip bin hire sorting facility could be coming to Wendouree, under a planning application lodged with the council.

