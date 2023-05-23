A new skip bin hire sorting facility could be coming to Wendouree, under a planning application lodged with the council.
The proposal would see the construction of transfer station on a block of industrial land on 201-215 Learmonth Road, Wendouree, for Geelong and Ballarat-based Transformer Skip Bin Hire.
The transfer station would use a 40 metre by 25 metre shed at the site to offload and store skip and hook bins carrying materials from building sites.
Material accepted at the site would include building materials such as plater board, concrete, bricks, tiles, soil and general waste.
Sharp, flammable or toxic materials would be prohibited.
The proposed site would contain facilities to sort the waste dropped off, and then move the items onward, either to recycling facilities or the council tip.
Documents in the proposal state "at any given time" 50 cubic metres of waste will be stored on the site.
"An average day for the transfer station involves 5 skip bins being sorted onsite and 5 skip bins of sorted items being transferred offsite for recycling or permanent waste storage," the documents state.
"As detailed within the application no material bought to the transfer station spend longer than 72 hours onsite."
No shredding, cutting or extracting will be under taken on the proposed site.
No planning overlays exist on the affected site, which is surrounded by other industrial zoned land, including a neighboring car wreckers and tyre shredding business.
The proposed site is across the road from a residential growth zone.
The documents also state that operations will only occur on site during work hours, and that noise from the work will not reach "excessive noise levels".
"The work is carried out from the back of shed surrounded by other loud industries including car wreckers and tyre shedding machines around us and the excavator is only used around once an hour and it isn't very noisy you cannot hear it from the outside of the shed," the document states.
Dust will be kept in check through the spraying of rubbish with water, and the operation of an electric sweeper, which will sweep out the shed each afternoon.
The proposed site will contain three car parking spaces, and three parking spaces for skip bin trucks.
Two forklift drivers and a labourer will be onsite each day.
A revised version of the planning documents details the business' procedure when receiving a skip bin with prohibited goods inside.
The document states if a driver spots a skip bin with prohibited materials on a construction site, the driver is not to remove the bin until the client removes the prohibited material from the bin.
If prohibited materials are found during the sorting of the bin at the transfer station, the entirety of the bins' materials would be placed back into the bin, and the bin returned to the client.
