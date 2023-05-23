School pick-up traffic was temporarily affected on the border of Redan and Sebastopol on Tuesday afternoon, after a collision between a truck and car.
The accident was reported at 3.08pm at the intersection of Rubicon and Ripon streets.
The car was initially reported as smoking, with a hazardous liquid from one of the vehicles ending up on the road.
Firefighters from Ballarat City attended (FRV station 67) as well as Ballarat police who carried out traffic control.
Paramedics were called but in the end were not required.
It was declared under control at 3.22pm.
The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.
Ripon Street runs straight through Ballarat's southern suburbs with a long line of give-way intersections and is a known troublespot.
In August 2017, a sedan was t-boned by a four-wheel drive that failed to give way at the Rubicon Street intersection.
Last November, a car further east crashed through a shop window, while back in June, 2022, a car in Ripon Street smashed into a Redan unit.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
