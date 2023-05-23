The Courier
Lucky escape after car and truck crash on Rubicon Street, Redan

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
Police and witnesses at the scene of the collision at the intersection of Rubicon and Ripon streets on Tuesday afternoon. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
School pick-up traffic was temporarily affected on the border of Redan and Sebastopol on Tuesday afternoon, after a collision between a truck and car.

