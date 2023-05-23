IMPORTANT community leadership development for Ballarat is on the rocks following Tuesday's budget.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said it was bitterly disappointing to see no future funding for regional community leadership programs. This includes Ballarat's Future Shapers, formerly known as Leadership Ballarat and Western Region leaders' forum.
Funding for Future Shapers dries up on June 30 and, while Mr Poulton said this year's participants would not be impacted by the budget decision, Committee for Ballarat would need to urgently discuss with Regional Development Victoria funding going forward.
"[It is] important to note that regardless, the Committee for Ballarat will fund the Future Shapers program for the remainder of 2023," Mr Poulton said.
"We hope the program will continue in 2024, we will need to rely on corporate philanthropic and community support."
Ballarat's Regional Community Leadership Program launched in 2006 with The Courier as a major foundation partner to offer emerging leaders from diverse industry backgrounds a year-long experiential program for greater understanding on the region's biggest issues.
Future Shapers and LBWR have produced more than 400 graduates, many who have progressed to senior community leadership roles across the Central Highlands.
There are more than 5000 alumni from RCLP programs across the state. Victoria's RCLP had been seeking $10 million from the state government to keep programs alive the next four years.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
