The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Trial for alleged rape of teenage traveller in Halls Gap Airbnb begins in Ballarat County Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 24 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The jury box in the Ballarat County Court. File photo.
The jury box in the Ballarat County Court. File photo.

A jury trial has begun for an Airbnb owner accused of raping a teenage traveller at his Halls Gap caravan in September 2018.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.