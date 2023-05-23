Ballarat residents are not ready to say goodbye to one of the city's last remaining outdoor public pools despite confirmation the decommissioning process has begun.
The City of Ballarat has acted swiftly on a resolution at last month's ordinary council meeting to replace the ageing Brown Hill pool with a splash park, with preparations for demolition including site audits and disconnection of utilities under way.
Community development director Matthew Wilson confirmed this week the pool site, at Brown Hill Recreation Reserve, is "closed to the public and will remain so until deconstruction is complete".
It follows the council's decision to close Wendouree's outdoor pool in 2013 and attempt to close Black Hill's outdoor pool in 2014.
Community members have slammed the decision as "an absolute disgrace" underpinned by "ridiculously garbage" data.
Ballarat East residents Shane and Sue Broadway, who have strong family ties to the pool and reserve, have vowed to campaign in the lead up to the next council election to "get rid of the councillors that have voted to destroy it," saying they had also "destroyed any credibility" they may have had as local representatives.
"Two of the councillors that are supposed to represent the people of Central Ballarat voted to close a valuable community asset in that area," Mr Broadway said.
"All we can do is vote them out and hope that we get some more councillors with more common sense."
The Brown Hill Progress Association supports the pool closure as part of a range of upgrades included in the Brown Hill Recreation Reserve Masterplan.
But Mr Broadway said it was telling that "the only concrete thing that's happened out of this masterplan is the closure of the pool".
"There's no guarantee that anything else in that masterplan is going to occur," Mr Broadway said.
"My opinion is that the whole thing's been thrown up to try and cover closing the pool," he said.
Another resident who opposed the pool closure, Louise Jones, said she had been in talks with deputy mayor Cr Amy Johnson about launching a petition but that "it would be pushing up hill to get anywhere".
"It would be easy enough to get a lot of signatures, but it's the fight that comes after that which seems unattainable," Ms Jones said.
The April 26 council meeting heard a sensor called an 'nCounter' - which counts the number of Wi-Fi-enabled devices in a specified zone - was used to determine attendance counts at unstaffed locations such as splash parks.
Mr Wilson told the meeting "it is an estimate, but it's the best available form of reaching an estimate available to us at this time".
The 'nCounter' recorded more than 60,000 combined visits across Victory Park Splash Park in Sebastopol and the Midlands Splash Park in Ballarat North from December 2022 to January 2023. The Brown Hill pool recorded 1073 visitors during the 2022-23 summer season, making it the least visited outdoor pool in Ballarat.
In recent years, residents told The Courier the pool's opening hours had been reduced to the point it was "closed more than it was open", which was "particularly infuriating on very hot summer days".
Council documents stated community feedback on the pool's future had been "mixed" and residents were "divided" on the best way forward.
The cost to restore the pool to a fully-functioning condition was estimated at $1.3 million.
