Early morning crash into parked cars in Delacombe

Several cars were damaged in an early morning crash in Delacombe on Wednesday morning.
It's understood one car was turning onto La Trobe Street while another was pulling out of an angled park - the collision resulted in other parked cars nearby being damaged.
Emergency crews were called about 6.15am - several cars with damage were seen, including one ute with significant damage to its front.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to hospital, and a second person did not require emergency treatment or transport.
