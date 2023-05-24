EJ Cleary Medalist Dilan Chandima has been appointed Darley playing coach, taking over the position from the retiring Brian Wheelahan.
Chandima was the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI aggregate winner this season with 666 runs on the season and was runner-up in the league best and fairest, having won the previous year.
He is the reigning Darley club champion and Tim Burn Award winner having spent the past two years at the club
Chandima said having coached in Sri Lanka, the club asked if he was interested in stepping up.
"I've been with the club a couple of years now, and I know the culture of the club, so it was something I was keen to help out with," he said.
"I'm based in the Bacchus Marsh area now. Once I moved here, I loved the environment of living in the regional areas, it's really exciting to now be involved.
"It will be a big year, I've had to do a lot of planning. It will be my first experience as a coach in this country. I recently completed by Level 2 in coaching exam, so it's very exciting to take on a role with the local cricket club."
Chandima said he was excited about bringing some ideas and plans which he had learned in his time playing first class cricket in Sri Lanka. He said he was equally about the club having access to new rooms which they will be able to use during pre-season, hopefully allowing for more people to become involved.
President Tim Gallagher said he was thrilled to have Chandima commit again to the club, having been a star performer for the past two years.
"Over the past couple of years he's been a great contributor in the two seasons on the field, and has a lot to offer," he said. "He's someone easy to follow and his record speaks for itself. He is a great influence on the younger players and is great with providing advice to the older guys as well.
"He and his wife have just had their first child and they are setting up in the Bacchus Marsh area. He's the most beautiful man, just a lovely person, you couldn't ask for more."
Gallagher paid tribute to Wheelahan who led the team to two premiership wins.
"Brian gave everything possible and was absolutely enormous over and above any job description," he said.
"He had a massive influence on all the players at the club, senior, junior, women, the kids just idolised him. His ability to engage and coach, to communicate absolutely fantastic.
