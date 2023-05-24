The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHJFL player year: Jones on heels of Willian, McKay

DB
By David Brehaut
May 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learmonth midfielder Will Green polled a perfect 10 votes against Clunes on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Learmonth midfielder Will Green polled a perfect 10 votes against Clunes on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Daylesford ruckman Ben Jones has played his way into contention in The Courier CHFL player of the year award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.