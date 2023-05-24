Daylesford ruckman Ben Jones has played his way into contention in The Courier CHFL player of the year award.
He polled maximum 10 votes in the Bulldogs' win over Rokewood-Corindhap to move into third position.
Jones has polled all votes in the past three rounds to tally up 26.
Skipton midfielder Sam Willian continues to lead.
He picked up nine votes to move to 37 to lead Hepburn's Andy McKay by five.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
