North Ballarat Roosters in mourning after death of Kevin Polkinghorne

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated May 24 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 6:30pm
Kevin Polkinghorne with his sons John, Travis and Grant. Picture supplied
The North Ballarat Football Netball club is mourning the loss of one of its legends after Kevin Polkinghorne died aged 78.

