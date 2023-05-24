The North Ballarat Football Netball club is mourning the loss of one of its legends after Kevin Polkinghorne died aged 78.
The grandfather of one of the club's most prominent families, generations of Polkinghornes have graced the field for the Roosters.
Polkinghorne debuted for North Ballarat's seniors as a teenager after starring for the club's junior teams.
A premiership hero, Polkinghorne cemented himself in Roosters' folklore when he was named best on ground in their 1963 grand final triumph.
He went on to vice-captain the team in 1965 and 1966, and was made a life member after playing 115 games.
A talented player, Polkinghorne caught the attention of several Victorian Football League clubs, and trained with both Geelong and Carlton.
Polkinghorne's son Travis said while his father was a talented footballer, the sport was also a way for him to connect with people around him.
"It was a way he was able to be involved with us kids and relate to us, a lot of that was through football," he said.
"That's where most of his friendships, especially the enduring ones, have been formed and continued."
Despite Polkinghorne's rich playing career, arguably his greatest contribution to the club, was the way he turned it into a giant extended family.
His sons John, Grant and Travis all played for North Ballarat and have followed in their father's footsteps by being named best on ground in grand final wins.
Polkinghorne also had 10 grandchildren, who have all represented North Ballarat football or netball sides.
Travis said one of his father's proudest moments was seeing three of his grandsons, Riley Polkinghorne, Ryan Polkinghorne and Brock Leonard represent the Roosters.
Outside of his own playing career, Travis said coaching an under-16's boys to premiership glory was a highlight of his dad's time at the club.
"He always said, 'I taught them how to play like men, and actually taught them to be senior footballers,'" Travis said.
"His most proud part was quite a few of them went on to be senior footballers for North, and a couple even ended up with AFL experience."
North Ballarat club historian Stanley Roberts said Polkinghorne was a pivotal figure at the Roosters for more than half a century.
"He's right up there with the legends of the footy club," he said.
"He had an involvement right through the juniors when his boys played, and he was on various committees over the years, anything to do with North he was there, [he was] one of those sorts of blokes."
Roberts said Polkinghorne's presence would be missed around the club.
"He was always on duty for anything that needed to be done," he said.
"Sixty-odd years at the football club's a long time, and [he's] left a good legacy with his grandkids and no doubt his great-grandkids."
