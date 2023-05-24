Ballan newcomer Marc Yates is free to play against Beaufort in the CHFL on Saturday after taking an early guilty plea on a striking charge.
Yates was reported for striking against Springbank in a round fve game.
An early plea allowed him to receive a reprimand as the sanction and avoid suspension.
The experienced Yates is in his first season with Ballan.
Ballan and Beaufort are each vying for their first wins of the season.
