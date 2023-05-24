The Ballarat region has been included in a severe weather warning for damaging winds, which could bring peak wind gusts around 90km/h from Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning for areas extending through Central Victoria, including Ballarat, Maryborough and Daylesford.
"Damaging wind gusts with peak gusts of around 90km/h are expected from early Thursday morning, mainly over higher terrain," the warning said.
"Damaging winds, averaging 60 to 70 km/h, with peak gusts in excess of 100 km/h are possible over exposed peaks above 1200 metres and about the Otway coast.
"Winds are expected to clear the Otways by late Thursday morning, then contract to the northeast ranges during Thursday evening and clear the state overnight."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
