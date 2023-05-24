The Courier
Severe weather warning issued for damaging winds in the Ballarat region

Updated May 24 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 1:24pm
Ballarat is expected to be battered by strong winds on Thursday. Map supplied by the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Ballarat region has been included in a severe weather warning for damaging winds, which could bring peak wind gusts around 90km/h from Thursday.

