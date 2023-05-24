The Courier
Man taken off theraputic Drug Court order in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for high-speed chase

By Ellie Mitchell
May 25 2023 - 5:30am
Police air wing chased the stolen car from Cranbourne to Ballarat. File photo.
A repeat offender has been booted from a therapeutic drug support program, using up his last chance on the court order by his involvement a high-speed car chase.

