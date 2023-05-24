A repeat offender has been booted from a therapeutic drug support program, using up his last chance on the court order by his involvement a high-speed car chase.
Bradley Driscoll, 27, was sentenced to 12 months' prison in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for charges related to chase, which ended in the early hours of January 12 in Black Hill.
Driscoll and a co-accused, Redan woman Rebecca Slade, were first clocked by police at 11.50pm on January 10, travelling an alleged 150 kilometres per hour along the Nepean Highway near Frankston.
The vehicle, a silver Volkswagen, was reported stolen on December 6 last year from an address in Frankston South.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jason Kimm told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in January the car was observed by police speeding up to about 193kmh as it neared the exit for the Moorooduc Highway.
The court heard the vehicle turned left on the Moorooduc Highway, crossed the medium strip and drove in the opposite direction of traffic.
The Volkswagen came to police attention again on January 12, about 2.30am, when it was spotted driving northbound along Dandenong-Hastings Road in Cranbourne West.
"Police covertly took up driving behind the vehicle," Senior Constable Kimm told the court.
"Driving of [Driscoll] at the time was within the road rules.
"Due to the nature of previous involvement, the Police Air Wing was called."
At 2.45am police driving behind the Volkswagen activated lights and sirens and it is alleged the couple sped off at 170kmh.
"Once the accused and co-accused believed they were out of police sight they ... returned to driving within road rules and [speed] limit," Senior Constable Kimm said.
The air wing continued to track the vehicle and at 3.26am was observed to travel up to an alleged 160kmh on the Western Freeway through Bacchus Marsh without any police engagement.
Driscoll and Slade pulled into the Ballan Mobil service station at 3.46am.
"Police observed two people in the front seats, one fitting the description of [Driscoll]," Senior Constable Kimm said.
"[Driscoll] has then put the vehicle in reverse and sped away."
The court heard the vehicle reached in excess of 200kmh as it sped off, returning to the Western Freeway travelling towards Ballarat.
The air wing then observed the vehicle reach Oliver Street in Black Hill when the pair abandoned the Volkswagen and made their way across Black Hill Reserve, eventually parting ways.
Slade was found hiding in a bush by the canine squad. She pleaded guilty to related charges earlier this month.
Driscoll was found nearby at an Edwards Street address.
The court heard the 27-year-old had been on a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order (DATO) under the Drug Court program, which expanded to Ballarat in a regional Victorian first in February 2022.
The Drug Court was designed to provide an intensive and therapeutic sentencing option for offenders trapped in the cycle of substance-related offending and seeks to address underlying factors to aid long-term rehabilitation in offenders.
Ballarat defence lawyer David Tamanika told The Courier last year it was rare to come across a case which did not involve some sort of substance use.
"The cases where you have the same people doing the same thing, it is normally because of drug use," he said in March.
"People have got to remember substance use is not the issue itself, it is everything else which goes to why someone uses drugs.
"You have got people who are unhappy, mentally unwell, social issues, financial issues, everything under the sun goes towards why people use drugs.
"It is not that they use drugs because they are criminal, it is because they have a lot of challenges they are facing.
"You as the client have to really engage in the [Drug Court] process or you still face the same consequences."
Driscoll, who appeared via video link supported by his mother and a friend, had been in the program for almost a year.
He was also sentenced on Wednesday in relation to weapons, theft of a motor vehicle and drug charges.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said it was unfortunate he could not stay on a DATO.
"I know you really gave it a good try but ultimately you weren't able to control your drug use ... and it's led to this very serious offending and the consequences could have been tragic," she said.
"And, it's similar to offending you've been involved in in the past."
The magistrate wished the 27-year-old well.
"You know what you need to do to turn your life around. I hope all you learned on the DATO you can take forward," Ms Torres told the accused.
"You're still relatively young, you've got your whole life ahead of you.
"I hope things go well for you."
For confidential alcohol and drug counselling and referral in Victoria call DirectLine on 1800 888 236.
