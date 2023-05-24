For National Palliative Care Week, Ballarat Hospice Care is asking people to take time and think about how they would like to live and die.
The awareness campaign week runs from May 21 and looks to put matters of life and death fresh in people's mind.
Ballarat Hospice Care community engagement manager Michelle MacGillivray said the week was also a good time to dispel myths and misconceptions about what palliative care is, and how it functions.
"The care is a holistic care, it is not just medical, it is emotional, it is social, it is spiritual. It really looks at the individual person and what is important to them," Ms MacGillivray said.
"A lot of people want to stay home. They want to be in the place that they love and surrounded by the people that they love. There is a myth that they can't do that. That if they are terminally ill they can't do that. That is not true."
Ballarat Hospice Care consists of 30 staff members and an army of about 70 volunteers.
After an end-of-life referral to hospice care, Ballarat Hospice Care and other health professionals work with the patient, family and carers to ensure matters of end of life wishes are heard and respected.
"A lot of people don't know that we provide equipment in the home to keep people safe and cared for," Ms MacGillivray said.
"We have a lot of volunteers, they provide all sorts of things in the home. They might give some respite to a carer so that they can go out and do things for themselves, they might do some simple gardening, because other things are falling by the wayside.
"Often it is the simple things that make the big difference.
"It is about making people live until their very last breath. That is really what palliative care is."
As part of National Palliative Care Week the group is hosting screenings of the documentary film "Live the life you please" at the Regent Theatre, Ballarat.
The film details the palliative care experience for a group of Australians from different walks of life.
"They are from all over Australia, all different types of people, from different parts of Australia. It is their experience," Ms MacGillivray said.
Regent Cinemas will host three screenings of the film during National Palliative Care Week, and donated 50 per cent of the purchase price of each ticket to Ballarat Hospice Care.
Ms MacGillivray said she hopes seeing the film will help people reflect on their own end of life and what is important to them.
"Talking about death is not going to bring about an earlier death. Break that myth down," Ms MacGillivray said.
"Talking about death can break down fears about death. When people, especially our patients and carers, talk about their fears, we can talk with them to overcome those fears and put things in place so that those fears are not realised.
"It is possible to have a good death with planning and communication.
"Talk to your loved ones about what is important to you."
