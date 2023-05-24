The Courier
Ballarat Hospice Care encourages conversation about death for Palliative Care Week

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 25 2023 - 11:14am, first published 4:30am
Ballarat Hospice Care community engagement manager Michelle MacGillivray at the Regent Cinema with tickets to the group's film fundraiser. Picture by Lachlan Bence
For National Palliative Care Week, Ballarat Hospice Care is asking people to take time and think about how they would like to live and die.

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

