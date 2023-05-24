Celebrity chefs will show off flavours and aromas made by local produce, championing 1800s culinary skills still used in their kitchens today, at Sovereign Hill's Heritage Harvest Festival.
Ballarat's Tim Bone, Tony Tan and Julia Busuttil Nishimura - among others - will be merging old-world skills with a modern twist at the popular event this weekend.
Mr Bone, owner of Tim's Toasties and semi-finalist on the popular cooking show MasterChef, will be offering intimate masterclasses and a hearty baked bean dish, which he said had been inspired by the diggers in the Gold Rush.
"I've come up with a modern version ... I'm trying to showcase as much beautiful local Ballarat produce as I can ... to show what we've got to offer," he said.
Rustic food and beverages will be presented to attendees through a vast array of workshops, markets, long-lazy lunches, booze brewing and beekeeping.
Dumpling king Tony Tan will be folding his dough and enveloping people with flavours, as he too embraces his heritage, offering "a mouth full of joy".
"Ballarat had a lot of Chinese miners here," Mr Tan said.
"It's really been important for me to carry on a little bit of the heritage by a way of contributing back to society.
"Food is a celebration, and if you don't celebrate life through food, what else is there?"
The festival will be an opportunity for residents and visitors to the region to enjoy everything the outdoor museum has to offer, including activities for children, masterclasses, and crafts for the artistically inclined.
"I've just got a soft spot for Sovereign Hill, I think as a Ballarat local sometimes we take it for granted," Mr Bone said.
"So if you purchase tickets to any of the masterclasses, you get free reign."
The living museum's two day event will be a drool-worthy finale, celebrating Ballarat's past and the influence it has had on today.
The event will be held this weekend, May 27-28 .
Visit sovereignhill.com.au for more information.
