The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Plenty on offer at Sovereign Hill's Heritage Harvest Weekend

By Jade Egan
Updated May 24 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat chef Tim Bone will be cooking up some delicious gold rush-era inspired food at Sovereign Hill this weekend. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Ballarat chef Tim Bone will be cooking up some delicious gold rush-era inspired food at Sovereign Hill this weekend. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Celebrity chefs will show off flavours and aromas made by local produce, championing 1800s culinary skills still used in their kitchens today, at Sovereign Hill's Heritage Harvest Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.