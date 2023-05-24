The federal government infrastructure review continues to bring key Ballarat projects into question during senate estimates.
The Department of Infrastructure deputy secretary David Hallinan told the senate estimates committee the Ballarat Intermodal Freight Hub was listed in the federal government's review.
The review was announced before the federal budget earlier this month.
Infrastructure minister Catherine King at the time said the review was intended to ensure all projects were deliverable and said election promises and projects under construction would not be included.
The intermodal freight hub is a part of the Ballarat Western Employment Zone and is intended to be a key location for businesses in the area to move products with close links to the Link Road, airport and rail systems.
The project was first announced by Labor in 2013.
The state government announced works were underway in September 2022, which might have classified the project as "under construction" and thus not in the review.
But in the federal government list, the project's status is stated as "in planning".
"That will be confirmed as one of the early stages of the review is exactly where these projects are up to," Mr Hallinan said.
Shadow infrastructure spokesperson Senator Bridget McKenzie said the list of projects should have been released ahead of the budget.
"Instead of providing clarity, the minister's decision to not be upfront about what projects and programs are included in the review has [caused] a lot of confusion," she told The Courier.
Ms McKenzie said the lack of clarity had caused confusion and anxiety amongst businesses, communities and local governments.
"Local councils, contractors and subcontractors have all planned to be working on these projects over a long period of time," she said.
"Now that's all up in the air and uncertain as a result of waiting for the outcome of the review."
"I've encouraged them to contact the review and to put submissions in so that the minister and the government understands how important these projects are for local communities," she said.
Ms McKenzie said she would like to see all projects on the table, including election commitments and projects under construction to ensure the review's independence.
A spokesperson from Ms King's office said they are trying to achieve the best outcome with the "genuine review".
"This review is necessary because the previous government left the infrastructure investment pipeline in a total mess."
"Federal Labor has been committed to the Ballarat Intermodal Freight Hub since the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese funded it in the 2013-14 budget when he was Minister for Infrastructure."
Others projects subject to the review include the Beaufort bypass planning and reconstruction as well as the duplication of the Western Highway from Ballarat to Stawell, as stated in the state government 2023/24 budget documents.
The realignment of the Western Highway near Pykes Creek could also be part of the review.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
