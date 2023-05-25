Young driver Joe Fawcett is speeding towards glory in the state's leading formula racing series.
After two rounds, Fawcett sits first in the Victorian Formula Ford Championships, following impressive performances where he finished fifth in the opening round at Sandown, then second at Winton Motor Raceway.
Formula Ford is one of the biggest single seat amateur racing competitions around the world, and is widely recognised as an important stepping stone for budding race car drivers hoping to make the professional circuit.
The 17-year-old said his car was like a slower version of those used in Formula One.
But while it may not compete with the highest level's multi-million dollar vehicles, the young racer will still reach breakneck speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour at his next race.
While Fawcett has always been interested in Formula One, he said the world is difficult to break into, and would require a costly overseas relocation.
Instead, he is setting his sights on joining the Supercar Championships one day, where he would like to race the Bathurst 1000.
"The end goal is Supercars, but there's not a need to go there at the moment, but it'd be a goal of mine for sure," he said.
"[To race at] Bathurst at one point, that would be really good.
"I think everyone goes to Bathurst for the challenge, it's the most challenging track we've got in Australia."
Fawcett's interest in racing was adopted from his father Mark, who was a keen rally driver, and encouraged him to take up go-karting when he was about seven-years-old.
The young driver excelled at his early races, placing fourth two years in a row at the Victorian Go-karting Championships, before competing in the go-karting world finals in 2018.
Fawcett has since progressed to Formula Ford with the Borland Racing team, where he has been competing for two full seasons.
But his journey through the sport hasn't been straightforward, the closest track Fawcett can practice on is three-and-a-half hours away in the Northern Victorian town of Winton.
Owing to this, Fawcett can only train in his car one to two times a month, but far from discouraged, he is targeting more success at his next race.
"Trying to keep the championship lead is the main idea, [by finishing in] the top three, top five positions again," he said.
"It's nice to get good results, with not too many non-finishes and just keep good points, but it'd be nice to win a race or two."
There are five rounds in the Victorian Formula Ford Championships which run from February to October.
Round three will take place from May 26 to 28 at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.
