The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Joe Fawcett sits first in the Victorian Formula Ford Championships

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 26 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Fawcett competing for the Borland Racing team, he is first in the Victorian Formula Ford Championships. Picture supplied
Joe Fawcett competing for the Borland Racing team, he is first in the Victorian Formula Ford Championships. Picture supplied

Young driver Joe Fawcett is speeding towards glory in the state's leading formula racing series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.