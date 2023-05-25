Late night rescue for bogged cars near Creswick

SES crews across the region have been on their toes - with a rescue near Ballan and the extrication of people from two cars sinking into a dam near Creswick.
Ballarat SES crews were called out to two bogged and sinking vehicles which they said were trying to cross a dam south of Creswick at 2.30am Thursday.
Volunteers were able to get the people out of the cars, which were left at the Blue Waters Dam until they could be pulled out during daylight hours.
The scene was declared safe within half an hour of the first call.
Out towards Ballan, paramedics and Moorabool SES volunteers were called to carry out an injured hikers from Werribee Gorge State Park.
The Bacchus Marsh unit said crews were only able to travel half way to the patient via four-wheel drive, with the remaining 1km only accessible on foot.
They said the patient was found with a suspected broken ankle and was taken out through challenging terrain via a wheelbarrow-style 'mule' stretcher.
