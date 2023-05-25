The Courier
Late night rescue for bogged cars near Creswick

By Gabrielle Hodson
May 25 2023
Late night rescue for bogged cars near Creswick
Late night rescue for bogged cars near Creswick

SES crews across the region have been on their toes - with a rescue near Ballan and the extrication of people from two cars sinking into a dam near Creswick.

