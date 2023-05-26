THERE'S some cracking match-ups this week in the Central Highlands Netball League, but none bigger than the clash between third placed Daylesford who plays host to second placed Springbank.
These two sides, along with Learmonth, remain the only unbeaten teams in the competition in what is looming as an incredibly even and competitive season across the A Grade competition.
Both sides will thrilled about their starts to the year, Springbank, continuing on its good form, with a big win over the in-form Ballan last week, while the Bulldogs, hanging on by one goal against the previously top-of-the-ladder Rokewood-Corindhap. This game should go down to the last moments.
Other big games this week see Newlyn and Hepburn go head-to-head. Hepburn holds a spot in the top eight, but the Cats will be keen to take that position back as they look to move up the table.
Both teams are coming off 12-goal games last week, Hepburn beating Waubra, but Newyln going down to Gordon. this match will be very close all day.
Another top-eight clash sees top-side Learmonth going up against Skipton. The Lakies do loom as the side to beat given their attacking flair in the opening weeks of the season, but Skipton will provide a solid test. This won't be all one way, but Learmonth deserve to start as favourite.
Rokewood-Corindhap will be keen to bounce back from its narrow defeat Daylesford and will be expected to do so against Dunnstown. The Towners have been competitive in most games, but this appears to be a tough ask here.
Creswick and Bungaree wil see the clash against each other as a chance to get a win on the board. The confidence gained from Bungaree's win over Carngham-Linton last week should be enough here.
Beaufort will be keen to maintain their top-four position when it travels to Ballan, while other games see Buninyong up against Gordon and Waubra playing host to Clunes,
