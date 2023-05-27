The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Nature Notes: Ghost fungus photographed near Ballarat

By Roger Thomas
May 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ghost fungus is the largest and best known luminous australian fungi and is found on stumps and at the base of trees. Picture by May Thomas.
The ghost fungus is the largest and best known luminous australian fungi and is found on stumps and at the base of trees. Picture by May Thomas.

The ghost fungus pictured here is widespread in the Ballarat district, both north and south of the Divide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.