The ghost fungus pictured here is widespread in the Ballarat district, both north and south of the Divide.
It is mostly found on stumps and at the bases of trees, both exotic and native.
Look for a whitish fungus with grey and orange tones at its centre.
The shape is spreading and often partly fan shaped, and there are usually several overlapping sections.
The gills are white, extending down onto the stem.
To find one, you need to first locate it during the day, before returning at night to see the unusual soft whitish light. The one in today's photo was on a pine stump and was about 30 cm wide. It was visible at night from at least twenty metres away.
There were several others nearby, possibly showing up in the rear of the photo.
The photo taken was with a tripod and a two minute exposure. It has been slightly lightened to make it more accurately coloured, and more suitable for newspaper publication.
This is a more accurate colouration than is usually depicted, with most illustrations being far too green, and thus misleading. The true soft white colour is obviously difficult to capture accurately.
The light is produced as a result of a chemical reaction that takes place in the presence of oxygen.
There are a few other luminous Australian fungi, but this one is the largest, and the best-known.
A current exhibition of fungi paintings is notable not only for its high quality artwork, but also for its subject matter.
Nearly 200 paintings of fungi are attractively and accurately presented, but the outstanding aspect is that each subject was found within easy walking distance of the artist's home at Napoleons.
Such a range is indeed impressive.
Artist Rosalind Lawson is clearly not only a top artist, but also a very observant field naturalist, aware of the natural features of her immediate area.
Each painting shows the fungus in its natural habitat - bush litter, grass, logs, burnt ground and so on.
Most of the subjects are named to species level in an accompanying catalogue, but there are some that are listed only to genus.
As a naturalist struggling to identify the numerous local fungi, I came away from the exhibition admiring the accurate and detailed artwork, the artist's personal style and skill, and her ability to discover so many species within just one kilometre of her home.
I can imagine the joy and satisfaction she experienced as each new species was discovered.
The exhibition, at the Mercure in Main Road, Ballarat, continues until June 12.
What is the proper name for the small brown hawk that spends a lot of time hovering in one place? Sometimes its tail is fanned open. Is it a sparrowhawk? B.I., Ballarat East.
Your description matches the small hawk known as the nankeen kestrel. Its back is a warm orange brown ("nankeen") colour.
This colour and its small size help to identify it, along with its habit of hovering expertly over open spaces.
Males and females are different in colour, with the head and tail of males being grey and females brown.
The other common local hovering hawk is the black-shouldered kite, a white bird with black and grey wings.
The true collared sparrowhawk is small, but it does not hover. It hunts small birds using stealth and speed.
The nankeen kestrel is Australia's smallest falcon.
It feeds mostly on mice and larger insects such as grasshoppers and crickets.
