The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Grampians Health Ballarat launches tax appeal for mobile dental service

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 28 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five-year-old Cooper Liversage conducts a dental-style check-up on Grampians health oral health educator Jake Wren, under supervision of his mum Courtney Liversage, who is also an oral health educator. Picture by Kate Healy
Five-year-old Cooper Liversage conducts a dental-style check-up on Grampians health oral health educator Jake Wren, under supervision of his mum Courtney Liversage, who is also an oral health educator. Picture by Kate Healy

AN URGENT campaign is underway to help boost vital pop-up dental clinics for the region as the public system continues to be weighed down by a pandemic backlog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.