AN URGENT campaign is underway to help boost vital pop-up dental clinics for the region as the public system continues to be weighed down by a pandemic backlog.
Grampians Health Ballarat has launched an appeal, seeking at least $35,000 to replace aged and worn-down equipment to take free dental care direct to the community's most vulnerable, in particular, kindergartens and aged care homes.
The health service has two complete kits for mobile services and some has become fragile with age. X-ray equipment, at more than a decade old, has become outdated. When equipment breaks, it can sideline a whole mobile unit and further push out dental check-ups.
Cases of preventable hospitalisations due to dental conditions are highest in children, aged five to nine years old, and seniors aged 65-plus.
In kindergartens, mobile dentist visits are mostly about education and familiarisation.
Five-year-old Cooper likes to look after his teeth but, while his mum Courtney Liversage is an oral health educator with Grampians Health, he has preferred to listen to the advice of visiting dentists to his kindergarten when it came to brushing and healthy eating.
Ms Liversage said Cooper was an outgoing child but had been not so sure of the dentist - different smells and bright lights were also unsettling - until the dental visit to his school.
She has also visited another kindergarten where children had been practising dental care by brushing toy dinosaurs' teeth with shaving foam.
Grampians Health dental clinical coordinator Jodie Robinson said the pop-up service aimed to visit children before their first check-up so they could get used to dentists' gowns and masks, brushing teeth and food choices.
"We can do check-ups and let parents know if there is a need to come in and see us on site," Ms Robinson said.
"On the flip side, our program in aged care sites we do examinations on residents who are wanting us to and with approval from family and carers. We take all the equipment for treatment and have the scope to do fillings or extractions and some X-rays."
Ms Robinson said dental care was generally harder for aged care residents when they lost dexterity, had complex health conditions including dementia and relied on others to help brush their teeth.
Long-time Ballarat Aged Care resident Alan Berriman said the mobile dentist saved his teeth and "prevented a lot of issues".
Mr Berriman said he used to only go to the dentist when he thought something was wrong. Now in a wheelchair, he said getting to the dentist was not easy but having regular check-ups had made a big positive difference to his quality of life.
Ms Robinson said both aged groups - young children and seniors - did not receive a lot of dental funding.
She said many in aged care would say they wish they knew such dental education "years ago" so they might have passed such literacy on to their children and grandchildren.
This was why early education was also important.
Ms Robinson said often parents, too, were unsure when or where to start dental visits for their child. While early was best, good habits could be set in kinder for children but also for parents, particularly in supporting their child's brushing.
Grampians Health Ballarat has found there were often positive flow-on effects for the family in setting good oral health.
More than three in four Ballarat 12-year-old have had at least one decayed, missing or filled baby or adult tooth, Dental Health Services Victoria figures from 2017-19 showed.
Ms Robinson said delays in dental check-ups and non-urgent issues during COVID-19 restrictions had led to the progression of dental issues statewide.
She said the pop-up service helped target vulnerable age groups but also maternity patients and peoples experiencing disadvantage and homelessness.
To make a donation to help keep Grampians Health Dental Clinic on the road, please visit https://ghb-tax-appeal-2023.raisely.com/ or scan the QR code below.
