A car used in a ram raid at the Ballarat Golf Club in an attempt to steal an ATM has been found burnt out by police more than 50 kilometres away from the scene.
Police said the occupants of the silver Subaru Forester drove the station wagon through the main glass airlock of the Sturt Street venue at 1.45am on Wednesday.
Officers said two masked men attached a tow rope to an automatic teller machine near the pokies area, but were unable to open it.
"It is believed the offenders did not make off with anything before they were last seen heading westbound on Sturt Street towards Lucas," a police spokesperson said earlier on Thursday.
"The vehicle will have damage to the rear taillights and the rear hatch."
Police confirmed to The Courier on Thursday evening vehicle was found on Binks Road, Colbrook - north of Ballan.
Investigators have been sifting through significant CCTV material at the gaming venue.
Tradespeople spent the morning repairing the damage on Thursday.
Meanwhile all operations at the Ballarat Golf Club - including the bistro - have continued as normal.
Customers have been asked to use the side entrance near the Golf Pro shop while the repairs are carried out.
The ram raid is Ballarat's second in 10 days - after a brazen attack on the Sebastopol Premix King store at 3.25am on Sunday May 14.
The force of that crash left most of the 2004 Ford Territory inside the store - and footage shows bumbling thieves dropping alcohol.
Again, the front glass doors were targeted.
The car was found burnt out later that week on the southern outskirts of Ballarat.
Anyone who may have information on either incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.