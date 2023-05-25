The Courier
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Arnold Kirby returns, but Sebastopol loses Lachie Cassidy

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 25 2023 - 11:02pm, first published 8:00pm
Sebastopol's Lachie Cassidy in action against Ballarat.
Sebastopol will welcome back its key ruck for a mouth-watering Mars Stadium match-up, but be without a crucial midfielder as it heads into round seven of the Ballarat Football Netball League season.

