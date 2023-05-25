Sebastopol will welcome back its key ruck for a mouth-watering Mars Stadium match-up, but be without a crucial midfielder as it heads into round seven of the Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Lachlan Cassidy will miss the North Ballarat clash on Saturday.
The midfielder injured his hamstring at training on Tuesday night following a 30-disposal performance against Lake Wendouree.
Sebastopol co-coach Michael Columbro said it was just a light strain and the club was not going to risk the midfielder for Saturday.
"It's not bad at all, it's only small," Columbro said.
"We are going to make sure that he'll be right, we're not going to rush him back."
While Cassidy misses, Arnold Kirby is available for the round seven fixture.
Burra playing co-coach Luke Kiel was excited to see the big man back for his third game at the club.
"He has been putting in a heap of work up in the Northern Territory," Kiel said.
"We're pretty keen on getting him back."
Columbro said he was looking forward to watching Kirby go head-to-head with North Ballarat ruck Cam McCallum.
"It will be a really good match-up," Columbro said.
"McCallum is the number one ruck in the competition but hopefully Arny (Kirby) can give him a bit of a run around the ground.
"He's been able to put in a really good block of training and is a pretty fit player."
Riley O'Keefe also returns for the Burra having missed the round six Lake Wendouree clash due to concussion.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
