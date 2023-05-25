Power restored in central Ballarat as wild weather strikes

UPDATE 2pm: It's understood power was fully restored by 1.45pm.
PREVIOUSLY:
Residents in Ballarat Central, Golden Point, and Redan are reporting electricity has been cut, as heavy winter weather moves across the city.
According to Powercor's outage map, about 2000 customers are offline - 1238 in Ballarat Central, 456 in Redan, 399 in Golden Point, 177 in Bakery Hill, and 77 in Ballarat East.
IN THE NEWS
The outage began just before 12.30pm on Thursday.
Residents have been told the power is expected to be restored by 3pm.
More than 2mm of rain has fallen at the Ballarat airport since 9am, according the Bureau of Meteorology.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.