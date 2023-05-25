A strong contingent of Ballarat athletes are set to test themselves against the best masters rowers in the country.
The 2023 Australian Masters Rowing Championships will take place at the Sydney International Regatta Centre, and two Ballarat talents have been picked to represent Victoria.
Wendouree-Ballarat Rowing Club's Rebecca Gribble will compete in the women's eight, while the club also has Lee Martin selected for the women's quad scull.
The women's eight will also be coached by Wendouree-Ballarat's Sam Hutchison and Ballarat City Rowing Club's Sharon Waters.
The minimum age to compete in masters rowing is 27, but for the state races, the average age across the boat must be 50.
Gribble, 38, is the youngest member of her crew, with the oldest being 61, and she said one of the biggest challenges of the event was accommodating all the differences between teammates.
"You've got eight different techniques, eight different age groups, and so it's been challenging, but it's part of it," she said.
This will be Gribble's second time representing Victoria at a masters competition, after she was also selected for the 2022 team that competed on Lake Wendouree.
In 2022, the crew finished third, and Gribble is hoping for another podium place against strong interstate opposition.
"Queensland is always the crew to beat, so hopefully we can push them a little bit harder this year to show that we might be in the mix," she said.
"[South Australia] have got a few extra Australian rowers from the 90's in their boat this year.
"It seems to be if you've been a good rower in the past, you can refine your form when you're 50."
Gribble said Wendouree-Ballarat has been punching above their weight in masters competitions.
"We've only got a small membership base, but of the small member base, it's quite a success," she said.
"If anyone's interested in joining, we're always putting a call out, especially for masters rowing.
"We do have a return to rowing program and we offer four free sessions, so you can get back in a boat and see what you think."
The 2023 Australian Masters Rowing Championships will take place from June 1 to 4 in Penrith.
