Ballarat's best business minds will gather at The Goods Shed next week for a cutting edge seminar - ACM Connect Plus - which showcases the latest in marketing technology.
The free event presented by publisher ACM - the owner of The Courier - will share invaluable insights into delivering relevant, targeted, and engaging local solutions to grow your business and reach more customers than ever before.
Get the edge over your competitors and see a measurable impact on your bottom line with solution-based, tailored packages designed to meet the requirements of your business including significant added value.
Learn about the huge range of media brands under the ACM umbrella and sit down with industry specialists to discuss your business and marketing goals.
Close to 100 local businesses have already registered to attend what will be an unmissable event for business owners, managers and marketers alike.
One business already benefitting from ACM's expertise is the Midlands Golf Club, which is forging ahead with a range of new initiatives and upgrades under general manager Cameron Vallance.
ACM has helped grow the business over the past five years through website management and digital marketing boosting the uptake of special membership offers and social activities like bingo.
Mr Vallance has been impressed by both the follow-up of actions and tabling of new ideas.
"They've been a really good support when it's come to digital marketing initiatives and managing our website," Mr Vallance said.
"It's all new to us, and the targeted marketing initiatives have worked really well for us."
ACM Connect Plus still has availability for sessions on Monday and Tuesday, May 29-30.
Attendees can customise their schedules to include the sessions that align with their interests and priorities.
One lucky attendee will win a $7000 travel voucher.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.