ACM Connect Plus offers business boost in Ballarat

By Kirra Grimes
May 26 2023 - 8:30am
Midlands Golf Club general manager Cameron Vallance encourages Ballarat businesses to register for ACM Connect Plus. File photo
Ballarat's best business minds will gather at The Goods Shed next week for a cutting edge seminar - ACM Connect Plus - which showcases the latest in marketing technology.

Local News

