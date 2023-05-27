The Courier
Alleged high-value car thief granted bail in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Ellie Mitchell
Ellie Mitchell
May 28 2023 - 8:00am
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.
Police believe a pair charged for the theft of a number of high-value cars in the regions carried out the alleged offending using a universal key generator.

