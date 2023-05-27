Police believe a pair charged for the theft of a number of high-value cars in the regions carried out the alleged offending using a universal key generator.
Co-accused Brandon Lee Grant, 24, and Nathan Weightman, 26, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday accused of stealing three cars from car yards across a two day period in 2023.
On May 15, about 6.30am, authorities allege the accused men entered a car yard and smashed the rear driver's side window of a $180,000 Chevrolet Silverado, driving it out of the access gate at the premises, where an angle grinder was used to cut the gate's chain.
The following day, on May 16, about 4.30am, the pair were alleged to have entered another car yard and gained entry to two 2017 Holden VF Commodore SSV RedLine wagons, valued at $64,000 each, by smashing the vehicles' windows.
"It is believed the vehicle was stolen using a Universal Key Generator," court documents seen by The Courier state.
"CCTV from the premises nearby captures the two stolen Holden Commodores travelling in convoy with the white Chevrolet Silverado."
Later that morning, about 6.20am, service station CCTV captured one of the missing Holdens driving south on the Princes Highway.
"One male exited the driver door of the wagon and filled the vehicle with fuel," the documents state.
"The male throughout the time at the service station continually utilises a fob to lock and unlock the vehicle."
At 7.30am, the Chevrolet was also captured on CCTV at the service station.
It's alleged the pair put stolen number plates on the vehicles.
On May 18, Weightman was said to have been restrained by loss prevention officers at a store when a struggle broke out.
"Weightman breaks free and fled from the store ... where he jumped the fence. At the time [the accused] dropped an Autel brand universal key generator," the documents read.
24-year-old Grant, who was on bail for similar offending at the time of the alleged thefts, applied to be released from custody on bail on Thursday.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz granted his application, adding geographical restrictions barring Grant from Ballarat, Colac, Camperdown, Yarrawonga, Wodonga and Epsom postcodes.
"That doesn't leave much of the state," the police prosecutor quipped.
Ms Mykytowycz also ruled Grant will be required to report to police weekly, live with his mother, and adhere to a 9pm to 6am curfew.
Under his bail conditions he is not permitted to drive, or associate with Weightman.
"It's a $180,000 motor vehicle, so extremely serious charges because of the value of these vehicles ... and you've also been charged with committing offences whilst on bail," the magistrate said.
"It's a strong prosecution case.
"Your compliance and your ability to comply with bail is not good, in simple terms, because you were breaching the bail conditions you were on.
"If you breach these bail conditions again you're back on remand and your prospects of bail are going to be very, very limited."
Grant will return to court on June 30. Weightman, on June 1.
