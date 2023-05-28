Ballarat has been named as one of the top regional Victorian centres for businesses installing solar panels - and one Mair Street business proved how effective it is, saving $3000 a year.
A review of the Solar for Business program found 103 eligible businesses in the City of Ballarat had taken advantage of rebates to install affordable systems since the program began in 2021.
Of those, accommodation was the most common type of business installing panels on the roof, followed by cafes/restaurants, hotels and sheep farms.
Rajinder Gill of Sun 2 Solar and Fab Lighting said they were able to apply for the $3500 rebate.
Mr Gill also said as qualified installers, they put the solar panels and inverters on the shop themselves.
"We've been helping to spread the word about the rebate," he said.
"We've installed more than 1000 systems on homes and businesses in the last five years, including retail outlets, warehouses, mechanics and cafes.
"All of these businesses save money because they are open during the day - and not so much at night.
"Anything open around 9.30am to 5.30pm is ideal."
BREAZE President Mary Debrett said the big uptake tied in with a push by the Committee for Ballarat to create a city that was 100 per cent reliant on renewable energy.
"To see so many Ballarat businesses getting solar panels is a win for the environment and a win for the wallet," she said.
"Even if you get a loan to get solar for your business, it'll soon pay itself back."
With a third of the population of Ballarat, the take-up in Moorabool was considerably lower at just 10 businesses over the two years.
The Hepburn and Central Goldfields shires also recorded 10 rebates.
There was 11 in the Pyrenees Shire and Ararat.
The Golden Plains Shire had just nine.
All up, a review by the Centre for New and Emerging Technologies found that more than 2290 businesses had taken advantage of the rebates across the state.
The program also involves the option of a $5000 interest-free loan.
Bendigo topped the regional take-up list, followed by Geelong.
Mildura and Warrnambool were also business take-up hotspots.
Dandenong, Kingston and Hume recorded the biggest responses in the metropolitan area.
The Solar for Business program targets small-to-medium enterprises as well as small-to-medium family businesses.
Solar Victoria said another 1400 rebates were still available in this round.
For more information visit www.solar.vic.gov.au/solar-business-program
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.