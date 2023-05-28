The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Larger proportion of Ballarat businesses installing solar

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
May 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sun to Solar Ballarat owners Karan Arora and Rajinder Gill have a shopfront inside Fab Lighting in Mair Street. They have saved $3000 a year with panels on the roof. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Sun to Solar Ballarat owners Karan Arora and Rajinder Gill have a shopfront inside Fab Lighting in Mair Street. They have saved $3000 a year with panels on the roof. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat has been named as one of the top regional Victorian centres for businesses installing solar panels - and one Mair Street business proved how effective it is, saving $3000 a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.