An enchanted garden and exquisite home | House of the Week

With its spectacular rural views and showstopping garden, 'Hedgerow' is a dream come true.
The approach via Kingston's Avenue of Honour sets the scene for this lovingly designed and tended garden, a renovated Victorian-era home, original brick barn transformed into guest accommodation, and two productive paddocks.
"Hedgerow is a magical country property perfect for the lifestyle buyer who adores gardens, views and wants plenty of country charm," says Kim McQueen, director of McQueen Real Estate. "Its smaller acreage means it would be ideal for those wanting a weekend escape, along with buyers looking for a more permanent move."
The views of the Pyrenees and Great Dividing Range are mesmerising, while the three-bedroom house is elegant and inviting. The classic lounge and dining rooms have open fireplaces and serene outlooks, the kitchen is blessed with a quality fitout, and the sunroom is the ideal place to soak up the serenity.
Other highlights include French doors opening onto a wraparound veranda, solar power, hydronic heating and two split-system air conditioners, a security system, and the refinement in the original architectural features.
An old barn is now a two-storey retreat with many potential uses, from short-stay rental to a creative workshop space, wellness retreat, studio, or home-based business.
"The old red brick dairy is absolutely stunning, fresh out of the pages of Country Style magazine," says Kim. "There is the opportunity to earn an income by holiday letting the barn, or using it as a home office or for friends and family to stay."
The 9.31 acres (approx.) of land benefits from rich red volcanic soil, providing ideal growing conditions, with a majority of the land leased to a neighbouring farmer. Named for the hedges that frame and protect the gardens and land, 'Hedgerow' has featured in lifestyle magazines, open garden days, wedding and commercial photography.
Excellent outdoor infrastructure is in place, including machinery and car garaging with remote-control doors, stables, potting shed, a bore for garden and livestock, and a chicken coop.
Inspection is the only way to truly appreciate the rose garden, golden elm, ash and holly trees, fruit trees, a pear avenue, lemon grove, vegetable and herb plantings, and arboretum. Five minutes from Creswick, this is country living at its finest.
Click here to browse this weekend's Real Estate View property magazine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.