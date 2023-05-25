The Courier
275 Kingston Road, Kingston | An enchanted garden and exquisite home

By House of the Week
May 25 2023 - 5:00pm
An enchanted garden and exquisite home | House of the Week
  • 275 Kingston Road, Kingston
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 4
  • $1.7 million - $1.87 million
  • Agency: McQueen Real Estate
  • Agent: Kim McQueen on 0417 116 657
  • Inspect: Saturday, 2.15pm - 3pm

With its spectacular rural views and showstopping garden, 'Hedgerow' is a dream come true.

